Diwali, Hindu festival of lights, celebrated all over India





Colorful earthen lamps are displayed for sale at a roadside stall in Bangalore, India, Oct. 24, 2019. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over the country. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian potters deliver earthen lamps for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bangalore, India, Oct. 24, 2019. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over the country. (Xinhua/Stringer)

An Indian potter colors an earthen lamp for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bangalore, India, Oct. 24, 2019. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over the country. (Xinhua/Stringer)

An Indian potter makes an earthen lamp for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bangalore, India, Oct. 24, 2019. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over the country. (Xinhua/Stringer)