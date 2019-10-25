Hair-raising move

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

After the education bureau of Fuzhou, capital city of East China's Fujian Province, framed rules for students it thought were spending too much time on fashion and grooming, the city saw youngsters sporting the same hair style. The high school students in Fuzhou are required to have the same haircut - crew cut for boys and bobbed hair for girls. A long letter by a student commenting on the regulation has caught attention among netizens. The letter questioned the move: Can it nurture students' good habits and improve their collective sentiments? It is reasonable for every youth to pursue beauty, both internal and external. Unworthy compulsory haircut actually violates rights and stifles creativity. The reasons for students getting distracted are many, online games could be one. Why does education administration attach so much importance to hairstyle?