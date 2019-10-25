Nation’s high-speed rail to go intelligent

A Fuxing bullet train crosses the Hongliu River Bridge between the border of Gansu Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2019. It is one of the first two Fuxing bullet trains to be used in Xinjiang. Entirely designed and manufactured in China, the Fuxing, or Rejuvenation, trains are more spacious and energy-efficient, with a longer service life and better reliability than previous models. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Zengle)

