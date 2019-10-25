Chinese top legislator meets Brazilian president

Photo: IC

Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu on Friday met with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in Beijing.Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said both China and Brazil are major developing countries and emerging markets with important influence, and relations between the two countries, featured with more strategic and comprehensive significance, have far transcended the bilateral scope.Given the complex international situation, strengthening all-round cooperation between the two countries will be conducive to promoting the construction of a new type of international relations and building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Li said.Both sides should continue their mutual support of issues regarding each other's core interests and major concerns to push their comprehensive strategic partnership to constantly reach new heights, he suggested."The National People's Congress of China stands ready to further enhance exchange and cooperation with the National Congress of Brazil to provide legal guarantee and support for smooth pragmatic cooperation between China and Brazil," Li said.China is a great country, said Bolsonaro, who noted Brazil's new government attaches great importance to relations with China and considers China as Brazil's important partner. He said his government is ready to enhance cooperation with China, deepen friendship between the two countries and advance bilateral ties to a new high.