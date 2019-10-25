Huawei obtains first 5G base station network license

A Huawei 5G base station installed on a rooftop in Zurich. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT
Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei said Friday that it has obtained China's first 5G base station network access license, proving that the company could support the country 5G rollout on a large scale and marks its official connection to public telecom commercial networks.
The company was the first to be granted a license issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
Adopting Massive MIMO technology, Huawei's 5G equipment can realize all-scenario 5G network coverage and meet capacity demand, providing its users with 5G enhanced mobile broadband experience including ultra high definition video and AR/VR, the company said.
Huawei's 5G equipment can support both SA and NSA - two different 5G networks.
The Chinese technology giant has been making headway in securing more 5G commercial contracts globally despite the US ban since May.
In the first three quarters, Huawei's revenue grew 24.4 percent to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) despite the US crackdown, a ban that affected its cooperation with major US-based suppliers such as Google and Intel.
Huawei has signed more than 60 commercial contracts for 5G with global carriers and shipped more than 400,000 5G base stations to global markets, the company said last week.
It also said its mobile ecosystem has developed rapidly, attracting 1.07 million registered developers worldwide.