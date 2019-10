Pakistani police commandos escort as a vehicle of Shahbaz Sharif, politician and brother of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, arrives at a hospital to see his brother, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday? Photo: IC

A Pakistani court on Friday bailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds, court officials said, days after he was taken to hospital from prison.The Lahore High Court granted Sharif, who was PM three times before he was ousted over corruption allegations in 2017, bail at $63,900 on medical grounds "for an indefinite period," a court official told AFP.