President Xi meets delegates attending Understanding China Conference





Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with foreign delegates attending the Understanding China Conference as he meets with them at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Friday with foreign delegates attending the Understanding China Conference.During the meeting, Xi expressed hope that the delegates could "truly understand China" by further enhancing exchanges with China.The fourth Understanding China Conference, to be held from Oct. 25 to 27 in southern city of Guangzhou, will gather more than 30 global politicians, strategists, scholars and entrepreneurs.