Hong Kong urges Taiwan to clear hurdle, return homicide case to judicial system





This photo shows Chan Tong-Kai, suspect of a homicide case in China's Taiwan, is released on Oct. 23 from a prison in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday called on Taiwan authorities to clear the hurdle for the smooth entry of the Taiwan homicide case suspect Chan Tong-kai as soon as possible and return the handling of the case to the judicial system."We hope Taiwan authorities could show its sincerity, understand and facilitate Chan's wish to shoulder criminal responsibility so as to let the rule of law and justice prevail," the HKSAR government said in a statement.Taiwan should not irresponsibly question Chan's motivation and politicize the case, as Chan is a remorseful young man and he is willing to face his guilt, the statement said.Chan, a Hong Kong resident accused by Taiwan authorities of killing his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan last year, was released Wednesday morning after serving his prison term in Hong Kong for money laundering.The homicide case in Taiwan prompted Hong Kong authorities to propose amendments on two ordinances concerning the transfer of fugitive offenders, given the lack of arrangement between the two regions.Regarding Chan's decision to voluntarily face trial in Taiwan, Hong Kong has contacted Taiwan's relevant authorities and communicated with the latter on the relevant arrangements, the statement said.As Chan has served his sentence and has been discharged from prison, he is currently a free man in Hong Kong, the HKSAR government said in the statement."With regard to when he will go to Taiwan, it is Chan's decision," it said, adding that the HKSAR government must respect his wish and cannot force him against his will.The HKSAR government reiterated that Chan's decision to turn in himself to Taiwan is out of his own free will, saying it has nothing to do with the so-called "political maneuvering".Chan's decision should be regarded as a necessary account to the deceased and her family members, as well as out of respect to Taiwan's legal system, it said."We hope that Taiwan authorities would handle the case pragmatically to allow this young man to have a fair trial and give him an opportunity for self-redemption," it said.Upholding the rule of law and acting in accordance with the law has always been the stance of Hong Kong and this has never changed, the statement noted.Taiwan should respect Hong Kong's adoption of territoriality principle in respect of criminal jurisdiction in its judicial system, and stop misleading the public by wrongly accusing Hong Kong of failing to exercise its jurisdiction over the case, it said.Rejecting Taiwan authorities' comments that Chan was not on trial in Hong Kong as "totally unfounded", the HKSAR government said Chan had already faced trial in the Hong Kong court and was convicted and sentenced to jail.