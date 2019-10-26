China firmly opposes US vice president's speech: spokeswoman
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/26 10:04:01
China on Friday expressed strong indignation and firm opposition to a speech by US Vice President Mike Pence that intentionally distorted China's social system, human rights and religious conditions and wantonly criticized China's internal and foreign policies.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing that Pence's speech made Thursday revealed his "sheer arrogance and hypocrisy" and was full of political bias and lies.
The Chinese government resolutely defends its sovereignty, security and development interests. Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and China will never allow any outside forces to interfere, Hua said.
"We advise some US people to take a good look at themselves in the mirror, recognize their own problems, manage their own affairs, stop talking nonsense around the world, and put away their tricks that benefit nobody as soon as possible," Hua said.