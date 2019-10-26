Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
Source:CGTN Published: 2019/10/26 10:37:14
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed trade issues with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a phone call on Friday.
The two sides addressed key trade issues and agreed to hold another phone conversation in the coming days.
Following the high-level economic and trade consultations on October 10 to 11, the two countries said they made substantial progress in multiple areas including agriculture, intellectual property rights protection, exchange rates, financial services, expansion of trade cooperation, technology transfers and dispute settlements.