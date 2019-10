Children play in front of a mosque in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People buy fruit at a bazaar in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A taxi driver waits for passenger at a taxi station in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)