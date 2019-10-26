"China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opens in Lhasa





Visitors view an exhibit at a Thangka art exhibition held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2019. Lhasa stop of the "China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Visitors view exhibits at a Thangka art exhibition held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2019. Lhasa stop of the "China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A visitor views an exhibit at a Thangka art exhibition held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2019. Lhasa stop of the "China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Visitors view an exhibit at a Thangka art exhibition held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2019. Lhasa stop of the "China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Visitors view exhibits at a Thangka art exhibition held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2019. Lhasa stop of the "China Thangka Fine Art Exhibition" domestic tour opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)