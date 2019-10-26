US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

File photo

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Friday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a positive note.Shares of Pinduoduo and JD.com rose 2.20 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index.Shares of NetEase lost 0.61 percent, the only loser in the top 10 stocks of the index.US stocks closed higher on Friday, as investors digested a batch of mixed third-quarter corporate earnings, including those of Intel and Amazon, as well as the latest US consumer sentiment data.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,958.06. The S&P 500 was up 12.26 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,022.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 57.32 points, or 0.70 percent, to 8,243.12.The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, decreased 7.73 percent to 12.65 on Friday.As of Thursday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,872.00, marking a 5.27-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 25.34-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.