Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Young Scientist Summit

File Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Young Scientist Summit 2019 that opened Saturday in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.With the flourishing new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, it has been the common aspiration of all countries to carry out sci-tech and cultural exchanges and promote innovation cooperation among the youth, in which the future of science and technology lies, Xi said in the letter.Xi called on the participants of the summit to exchange ideas, learn from each other, build a solid foundation of friendship and strengthen the bond of cooperation.He encouraged young talents to give full play to their ambitions and realize their dreams, so as to lead the social and economic development with sci-tech innovation and create a better future for human development.About 800 attendees of the two-day conference include Nobel Prize winners, overseas academicians and experts, young scientists, as well as representatives of international science and technology organizations.