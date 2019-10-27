Highlights of pentathlon matches at Military World Games

Abdelmaksoud Salma of Egypt competes during the riding of the mixed relay of modern pentathlon at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Marosi Adam of Hungary competes during the riding of the mixed relay of modern pentathlon at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Bronze medalists Zhang Linbin (R) and Wang Wei of China celebrate after the awarding ceremony of the mixed relay of modern pentathlon at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Gold medalists team China(C) , silver medalists team Brazil (L) and bronze medalists team Germany attend the awarding ceremony of the men's team of naval pentathlon at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)