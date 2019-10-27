2019 Art Toronto held in Canada

People look at the artwork "Magic Eye" during the 2019 Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2019. Presenting works by over 100 galleries from across Canada and around the world, this annual three-day fair was held here from Friday to Sunday to draw tens of thousands of art collectors, professionals, and enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view the artwork "Magnetic North" during the 2019 Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The artwork "Nest Egg" is seen during the 2019 Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A visitor views the artwork "Infinite" during the 2019 Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)