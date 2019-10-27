Australians visit Sculpture by the Sea exhibition in Sydney

A man stands by an exhibit of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A visitor stands by an exhibit of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A plane flies past an exhibit of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Visitors pose for pictures by an exhibit of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Visitors walk past exhibits of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)