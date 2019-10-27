Trusova and Hanyu win Skate Canada

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes during the men's single skating free skating of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. Yuzuru Hanyu won the gold medal in the men's single skating event with 317.85 points in total. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Russian teenager Alexandra Trusova capitalized on errors by her rivals to win her first senior Grand Prix victory on Saturday at Skate Canada.The 15-year-old from Moscow took the title after nailing three quadruple jumps in her winning routine.That was good enough to lift her over short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korea's You Young.Both Kihira and You were left counting the cost of mistakes as they attempted triple Axels.Skate Canada is the second event of the International Skating Union's Grand Prix season, and is taking place in Kelowna in western Canada.Trusova, who fell on her first quad, meanwhile posted the highest scores of the season after earning 166.62 points for the free skate for a total of 241.02.Kihira, 17, was 10.68 points behind for silver while You ended with bronze in her first senior outing on the Grand Prix circuit.Trusova is the youngest winner of a Grand Prix event since 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won on the circuit in 2011.Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan roared to victory in the free skate to claim gold in the men's category. Crowd favorite Nam Nguyen of Canada rose to the occasion to take the silver medal and ­Japan's Keiji Tanaka pulled up to claim the bronze.Skating to "Art on Ice" Hanyu raised the roof with his dazzling performance, that included four quadruple jumps to rack up an overall score of 322.59.