As China's wealth rises, polarization needs to be prevented

A new report from Swiss bank Credit Suisse says the word's wealth landscape is changing, with the individual wealth of 100 million Chinese making up the world's top 10 percent, surpassing 99 million Americans standing in the same segment.
When the news broke last week, it immediately caused a surge of comments in cyberspace. Many in China seemed to be basking in the "seismic development" of global wealth distribution, and a couple of Chinese economists even make the bold prediction that in another eight to 10 years, there could be 200 million Chinese in the world's top 10 percent.
China now holds a growing piece of the economic pie, becoming a principal engine of global wealth growth, in spite of the bruising trade war that is weighing on the country's economy. "Trade conditions and debt levels are causing concern, but signs for the coming years are otherwise fairly positive," Credit Suisse said in its annual Global Wealth Report.
By all metrics, the meteoric growth of Chinese people's wealth is good news, a milestone which will inspire us to work even harder, and of course smarter. At the same time, we should caution ourselves to guard against complacency.
The Swiss bank said the "rapid transformation of China from an emerging nation in transition to a fully fledged market economy" helped usher in a record number of rich people.
China owes its economic success to that monumental man, former leader Deng Xiaoping, who initiated and steered the great crusade of reform and opening-up - the bedrock policy we still pursue and cherish today. Yet many rigidities and inequities remain in our economic system, which will not go away if China slackens or turns its back on reform.
Also, the opening-up policy has enabled Chinese people to greet a plethora of fresh ideas from other cultures. We ought to open our doors even broader to all foreign countries, to encourage mutual trade and investment as well as personnel exchange, to always strive for win-win with all friendly countries, and to tether ourselves closer to developing the Belt and Road
Initiative.
To create greater wealth in the coming years, this country needs to ramp up investment and shore up domestic consumption, two prime ways of making China's economic pie bigger.
China needs to continue its massive investment in modernizing its infrastructure, including high-speed railroads, expressways, airports and seaports, urban utilities, rural reservoirs and irrigation facilities, as well as military armaments. Without modern infrastructure, an economy can easily crumble, just like a house built on sand.
By working smarter, China needs to invest proportionately more in modern technologies, such as 5G, mobile internet, big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, new energy cars, satellite and quantum communications, new chemicals and new medicines.
Standing as frontrunners of the globe's new and high technology innovators is to yield proportionately larger wealth for Chinese society, and this will be vindicated by the future IPOs of a slew of unicorns, including Ant Financial, Didi Chuxing, ByteDance, and Xpeng Motors.
Nevertheless, China's government needs to consider a crucial theme - a more equitable distribution of social wealth by phasing in effective policy tools to resolutely build up the middle class, eliminate outright poverty and guard against social polarization.
Although it is right that private businesses should achieve even greater success - these enterprises tend to make scores of tycoons when they are publicly listed - China should be very careful to avoid the extreme polarization of wealth seen in the US.
To nurture a healthier and more equitable society, China's authorities need to recalibrate its taxation policy to levy more on the haves and bestow more on the have-nots. For instance, the country's rural aging population should be given equal access to China's medical insurance system, like their urban peers, and their pension levels should be raised.
And unlike the US government's tax cut policy which favors large companies and the country's wealthiest individuals, China's personal income taxation regime should be revised to make the rich pay more and the middle class pay less to enable the poor to receive more. Tax on capital gains could be raised from 20 percent to 30 percent or even more.
China's rural population is overall lagging behind the urban population in education and skills. With the fast technology advancement in the country, the demand for high-skilled labor has risen rapidly while the demand for low-skilled labor has fallen drastically. As machines and rising automation are replacing routine jobs, the government needs to invest more in occupational education for rural migrant workers, because people without a good education are always left behind.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cnNewspaper headline: As wealth rises, polarization needs to be prevented