Family sailing race in Lushan

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Lushan in East China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday witnessed more than 40 sail boats compete in the national family sailing race, as the landlocked province is trying to establish itself as a sailing hub on its lakes.The 680-square-kilometer Xihai Lake in Lushan, a hot tourist destination in the region, hosted more than 200 participants from 60 teams in the one-day race. Last year there were fewer than 40 teams in the competition.Local official Peng Qizhi said Lushan will continue its drive to promote water sports, as Xihai has been labeled a national sports travel destination.