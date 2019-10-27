China, NK renovate Chinese martyrs' cemeteries

Soldiers accompany the remains of Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPVA) soldiers who died in the Korean War (1950-1953) during a burial ceremony in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 1, 2016. A hand-over is usually held before the traditional Chinese Tomb-Sweeping Day in early April. Photo: Xinhua

China and North Korea are renovating six cemeteries in North Korea that commemorate Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPVA) martyrs who died in the Korean War (1950-53), a sign of reinforcing friendship between China and North Korea, said officials from the two countries.Chinese and North Korean officials, Chinese who traveled to North Korea, representatives from Chinese organizations, media and students gathered at a CPVA martyrs' cemetery in Hyongjesan, Pyongyang Friday morning, as a ceremony marked the start of the renovation of six such cemeteries in the country, according to a statement the Chinese Embassy in North Korea released on Friday.Friday also marked the 69th anniversary of the CPVA's march into North Korea for the war, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.Zhang Chenggang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy, said at the ceremony that the cemeteries are historical witnesses to the China-North Korean friendship, stressing that the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the war and the friendship between the two countries built by blood will never be forgotten, according to the embassy statement.Several CPVA martyrs' cemeteries in North Korea have already been renovated in recent years, as more Chinese residents and family members of the martyrs have come and visited, further strengthening the China-North Korean friendship, Zhang said.The North Korean side also stressed the significance of the renovations to the friendship between the two countries, and vowed to finish the work to a high quality and according to schedule, the statement said.The CPVA fought side by side with the North Korean army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and US-led UN forces between 1950 and 1953.The war ended in a truce in 1953, and resulted in 197,653 Chinese soldiers losing their lives on the Korean Peninsula