Police clash with Catalan separatists

A demonstrator holds a flare during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, on October 16. Photo: VCG

Clashes between police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of demonstrators transformed part of central Barcelona into a battleground late on Saturday as another day of pro-­independence protests turned violent.Projectiles were fired, at least six people were hospitalized with injuries, and barricades were set alight after officers charged ranks of demonstrators - many young and masking their faces - who had amassed outside Spanish police headquarters.The violent standoff in the city's tourist heartland offered stark evidence of the fault lines developing between hardline and conciliatory elements within the region's independence movement. It lasted several hours before protesters dispersed through the city's streets.Barcelona has witnessed daily pro-secession protests since October 14.That was when Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine politicians and activists to up to 13 years in jail for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017, prompting widespread anger in the region and sending shock waves through Spain's political landscape.Saturday's protest was not the first marred by violence, with unrest notably on October 18 having been more widespread. But it contrasted starkly with events earlier in the day, when some 350,000 Catalans had marched peacefully through the city in support of calls from civil rights groups for the jailed separatist leaders to be freed.The later protest was organized by CDR, a pro-independence pressure group that favors direct action and has cut off railtracks and roads, as well as trying to storm the regional parliament.It began around 7:30 pm (17:30 GMT) and as the crowd grew to around 10,000, according to police estimates, demonstrators threw a hail of bottles, balls and rubber bullets at officers, TV footage showed.Police carrying shields and weapons and backed by some 20 riot vans then charged the demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them, splitting the crowd in two along Via Laietana near the police HQ.Reuters TV footage showed police armed with batons forcing their way through the crowd while demonstrators threw stones and flares. News channel 24h showed police grappling one-on-one with demonstrators, who fell back before reforming their lines.