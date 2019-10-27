University denies punishing student for doll on dorm bed

Fifth-year students of Malu Primary School clean their dormitory in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A North China university has denied punishing a doctorate student for keeping a large doll on her dormitory bed after controversial rumors circulated online that the school had disqualified her from a scholarship for this reason.Inner Mongolia University announced on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo social media platform Saturday that the student received a verbal reminder for the doll as it was not neatly arranged, but was not punished."First of all, doctoral students should follow the school rules as all students do," read the announcement."Secondly, the school supports students decorating dormitories distinctively and respects the students' individual needs," the announcement said."Thirdly, the scholarship assessment is comprehensive including ideological conduct. All students should abide by the regulations of apartment management and should have a good daily performance," it continued.The university said it was supported by students in strengthening daily management of the dormitory environment.The topic about the announcement was viewed 6,949 times on Weibo as of press time.The announcement was in response to reports circulating on Sina Weibo that a doctorate student at the school of chemistry and chemical engineering was criticized in a circulated notice and disqualified for a scholarship selection for putting a large doll on her dormitory bed. Many criticized the school."Is it really necessary to warn or punish the student?" posted one typical user. "The school went too far in regulating students."Although college rules requiring students keep dormitories clean were a good idea, many argued the school should deal with dolls in a more appropriate way, said a report by the Inner Mongolia Morning Daily on Wednesday."Scholarships should be a recognition and reward for students' academic and overall performance," a student of the school was quoted by the media as saying."It's difficult for students to accept if the selection of scholarships is affected only by a doll on the bed."Some criticized other media outlets, including the Shanghai-based thepaper.cn, for spreading unconfirmed rumors damaging to the university's reputation.