‘Love Knows No Borders’ international charity sale held in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Under the theme "Run to a better ­future," the "Love Knows No Borders" International Charity Sale 2019 was held in Beijing on Sunday, which saw Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei participating.This year's event, initiated by Qian, was co-sponsored by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, and aims to fund school playgrounds in Malipo and Jinping counties of Southwest ­China's Yunnan Province.Embassies and international organizations from nearly 90 countries and more than 40 Chinese-funded enterprises and institutions took part in the event.According to data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, more than 10,000 people joined this year's event, which raised nearly 7.1 million yuan ($1.01 million).At the event, embassies brought ­various local cuisine and specialties such as handicrafts from Uzbekistan, cheese from Ireland, beers from ­Germany and wool products from Afghanistan.Since 2009, the annual event has raised nearly 40 million yuan, which has been used for poverty alleviation or promoting education.In 2018, the event raised 6.1 million yuan to help children with hearing disabilities in impoverished areas in Gansu and other provinces undergo cochlear implant surgeries."Step by step, our charity sale has grown into a window for countries to showcase cultural and ethnic diversity, a platform for the Chinese people to interact with the world at close range, and a gathering for all those with love and kindness to offer," Qian said at the opening ceremony.The International Charity Sale aims to help people living in poor areas by donating the revenues of the sales to social welfare and poverty alleviation programs, which has left footprints in provinces including Yunnan, Gansu, Henan and Guizhou.