Middle school student detained for teacher assault

Screenshot of the CCTV video showing Yan following the teacher into the classroom and beating him with a brick.

A 15-year-old male student in Renshou county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province was detained after allegedly striking his teacher with a brick nine times before the victim was rushed to a local ICU as of press time.According to witnesses, the student, surnamed Yan, was unsatisfied with the teacher's class management style and carried out the alleged assault on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing, Renshou police said on its official Sina Weibo account Friday.A CCTV video circulating online shows Yan following the teacher, a man surnamed Huang, into the classroom where he was beaten with a brick. Yan continued striking Huang after he fell to the floor.Yan was known for his disruptive behavior and it is believed the assault was committed after Huang disciplined the student for riding his bike on campus, a violation of school regulations, news portal thepaper.cn reported.The incident has added fuel to a subject under heated debate in China - crimes carried out by juveniles.Prior to this incident, a young teenager allegedly killed his 10-year-old neighbor after abducting her and trying to rape her. It was reported that when the victim was discovered, the teenager showed a calmness beyond his age.The incident prompted some netizens to call for a revision of China's Criminal Law.Article 17 protects juveniles who commit crimes including homicide and rape from criminal prosecution.