Blockchain-based H5 page boosts Party building

Visitors make a vow at a school dedicated to Party building in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in April 2018. Photo: IC

A blockchain technology-based mobile mini program to promote the construction of the Communist Party of China was launched over the weekend, allowing Party members to record their original aspirations to join the Party, which will exist permanently on the database.The blockchain-powered mini program represents a fresh and innovative attempt to enhance Party building, as well as a good application of cutting-edge blockchain technology, observers said.The blockchain technology refers to a digital database containing information that can be simultaneously used and shared within a large decentralized network. Data stored with the technology cannot be revised and can be traced back to its origin.Party members can write down their original aspirations and cannot change or delete the record once it is generated into a block on the H5 page jointly launched by the People's Daily's website and cpcnew.cn, an official news website of the Party, which will encourage Party members to remain true to their aspirations, the People's Daily reported on Saturday.Party members can put their aspirations into a virtual time capsule and open the capsule on the Party's anniversary each year (July 1) or their "political birthday" - the day a person joins the Party.The members can also choose to share their aspirations on an e-wall on the page; they also can mail the aspirations to their future selves after setting the mail receiving time.Xu Youlin, a Party member based in Shangrao, East China's Jiangxi Province, told the Global Times that he used the mini program and recorded his aspiration: "In the process of promoting social progress and happiness of the people, I will try my best to combine the personal and social values and realize my greatest value in life. I hope that the motherland becomes powerful, my hometown rich, and my family happy."Xu said he was impressed by this method and would remain true to his original aspiration and keep the Party members' mission firmly in mind.Xu also suggested that if the mini program allows users to record their aspirations not only in written but also in video and audio form and add some other interesting elements, the page could be more widely accepted by members.Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Sunday that the page showed that the Party and the state media had actively followed and mastered the popular trend of cutting-edge technology development.The Party has attached increasing importance on its building via cyberspace, Su noted. For example, CPC members could share their working experiences and links from "Xuexi Qiangguo," a page program for members to learn about Party theories and news on political affairs, on their WeChat groups to each other.