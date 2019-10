A picture shows Mosul's Al-Nuri Mosque and the remains of the destroyed "Al-Hadba" leaning minaret (right) next to it in the former base of the Islamic State (IS) group in northern Iraq, where the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi used to address followers before the group was chased out of the area in 2017. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria. Photo: AFP