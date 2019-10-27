HK Poly president refuses handshake with masked students during graduation ceremony

Photo: HK media wenweipo.com
President of Hong Kong Polytechnic University Teng Jin-guang on Sunday refused to shake hands with two students who were wearing masks during a graduation commencement.
After one student with a black mask tried to shake Teng's hand, he refused, and nor did they pose for a picture later. When a female in a surgical mask approached Teng, he took a step back and made a hand gesture instructing her to leave, Hong Kong media reported.
School employees, during rehearsals beforehand, called for students to remove their masks out of respect for the ceremony awarding PhD degrees, local media reported.
According to reports, both students removed their masks briefly when they bowed to university council chairman Lam Tai-fai in the middle of the stage but put them on again when they approached Teng.
In his graduation commencement address, Teng said the ongoing social unrest had "caused much worry" among Hong Kong people. He urged all parties in the city to "enhance communication" to end the violence and restore social order.
"Why are you wearing masks during the commencement. Can't you show your face?" said one netizen.
Some praised Teng's actions for teaching the students a lesson on how those who disrespect others do not deserve to be respected.
As the Hong Kong riot
s continue to escalate, university campus has become a battlefield of opposing political views points. Rioters have even used the school's facilities to hold training sessions.
Some 20 people were found practicing hurdles and carrying out training maneuvers for two hours that would help them escape police forces on the rooftop of the library at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, local media platform takungpao.com reported Saturday.
The same report also found that parents had expressed concerns and discontent over schools that have indulged students during the riots.
Global Times