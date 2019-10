A Hindu devotee worships a cow - regarded as an incarnation of the Hindu Goddess of prosperity Laxmi - during Tihar, the festival of lights that is celebrated at the same time as Diwali, in Kathmandu on Monday. Hindus across the country worship cows on the third day of the Tihar festival which commemorates the time when Hindu god Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana and returned to his kingdom after 14 years in exile. Photo: AFP