Mixed reaction to Baghdadi’s death

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Photo: VCG
Several countries have reacted after US President Donald Trump announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the self-styled Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS
), was killed in a US raid in Northwest Syria on Sunday.
Trump said Baghdadi killed himself in the US military raid in the village of Barisha by igniting his suicide vest. Three of his children also died in the blast.
Terrorism is a shared enemy of the international community and China is also a victim, said Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
on Monday, who called for stronger cooperation on countering terrorism, since the symptoms and roots of terrorism should be addressed.
Baghdadi was directly involved in many human rights violations conducted by ISIS, and was listed as a specially designated global terrorist by the US.
Baghdadi was cornered in the dead end of a tunnel, and no US troops were injured in the operation, Trump said Sunday.
On Sunday, Russia raised doubts on the "umpteenth death" of Baghdadi.
According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry "does not have reliable information about the actions of the US army in the Idlib 'de-escalation' zone," as Baghdadi has been reported dead several times since 2014.
Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee, also noted that countering terrorism is more difficult than the mere physical destruction of its leaders.
Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted that the killing of Baghdadi is "not a big deal," naming the ISIS leader the US' "creature."
The Iraqi government issued a statement that the raid, which it said was carried out by the US forces in coordination with the National Intelligence Services team of Iraq, was following the extensive work of the Iraqi team to pinpoint the location of Baghdadi.
"Iraq's Armed Forces and intelligence services will continue to work with Iraq's partners in the @coalition to relentlessly pursue Daesh [Islamic State] terrorists and to defeat their ideology," the Iraqi government statement said.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump for not notifying the leadership in the US Congress in advance of the raid, and noted that the death of the ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS, Reuters reported.