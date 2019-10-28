China's FM warns Western media not to be guided by preconception, speculation when reporting Essex tragedy

Hoang Thi Ai, mother of 18-year-old Hoang Van Tiep who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, poses with her son's photograph at their house in Dien Thinh commune of Vietnam's Nghe An province on Monday. Photo: VCG

Sarcasm on internet

CNN's focus and stance on the UK Essex truck case has changed as the latest information showed the 39 victims were more likely Vietnamese than Chinese. This change has been satirized and criticized by some Chinese internet users and experts as another example proving that Western media reports on news related to China are always guided by an anti-Chinese government preconception rather than facts.Following a CNN reporter's question on Friday at the Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing linking Chinese anniversary celebrations to the victims before they were verified as Chinese, a Reuters reporter on Monday asked the Foreign Ministry to verify speculation that the 39 victims in the case were using fake Chinese identity documents.Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, replied that "UK police are still investigating the case and they said they can't confirm the nationality yet… For the so-called speculation that you just mentioned, I don't know what the speculation is based on and we hope when relevant parties pay attention to the case, their reports should be based on facts, rather than on preconception and conjecture."The UK has sent documents to help with the task of identifying four of the bodies found dead in the truck container, the Vietnamese government said on its website on Monday.The same day, Nguyen Dac Vinh, secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Committee of Nghe An Province, where 35 of the 39 dead are believed to be from, said authorities have taken hair and nail samples of the families who have reported that their relatives may be among the victims and will coordinate with the UK side in the investigation process.Chinese Net users expressed offense at Western media reports on China which they said were guided by preconception and speculation and satirized the outlets on Chinese social media networks."It seems like they are always waiting for something bad to happen in China and ignore good news so that they could use them to attack the Chinese government and China's human rights conditions," read a typical comment posted on WeChat."That's why the CNN reporter made such a stupid mistake by questioning why Chinese people want to escape their country."May the victims rest in peace, user Linzhong Bailang posted on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo social media network."That CNN reporter who asked why Chinese people still want to leave their country in such a risky way to move to the UK after China celebrated the 70th founding anniversary, you don't need to say anything now, because I heard the sound of the slap on your face by the facts, very loud."

Biased reports

Joint efforts needed

Another user replied: "Those cynical critics and public intellectuals who follow Western media to use unconfirmed information to harass China should be very embarrassed now. They must be very disappointed. A few days ago they were so excited and talked a lot, but where are they now?"At the beginning the reports were guided by "preconception and biases on China," Peking University Professor Zhang Yiwu told the Global Times, "And it is very hard for us to help them [foreign media] to change such biases. Anything bad related to China could be hyped and attract high attention, and they always try to link it with many other issues like China's political systems and human rights conditions."In fact, illegal immigrants that try to move to other countries are rarely seen in China today, Zhang noted.Western media speculation was proven "groundless and ridiculous," Zhang said, "but they will keep using such a biased view to look at China. In a very long term, Chinese people should be mentally prepared."This is not the first time CNN or other Western media upset some Chinese internet users with their reporting angle.Other examples include a picture of Nepal used to report on Tibet in 2008 and negative reports about the 2008 Beijing Olympic Torch Relay.Other non-Western countries also share the same feeling about biased reports and fake news from Western media outlets like CNN.Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on August 17 that CNN reporters forced the citizens of the Central African Republic to tell lies about Russia, forcing them to hand over almost all products that they got from gold and diamond mining.Russia has urged CNN to investigate the case and apologize.CNN apologized to Iran after being banned by the Iranian government for wrongly translating Iranian former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's remarks as saying Iran had a right to use nuclear "weapons," rather than nuclear "technology" in January 2006.In June 2018, before the Russian World Cup, CNN wrongly reported that an Egyptian soccer star might quit the Egypt national team and join Russia, which brought criticism from the Egyptian soccer team and Russia Today television.Several US journalists have told the Global Times privately in Washington that CNN reports lack objectivity and fairness in unequivocally supporting the Democrats against Fox News which held a conservative stance.Geng said that the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam is also keeping in touch with relevant Vietnamese governmental departments."No matter where the victims were from, it is a very unfortunate tragedy. We are saddened by this," Geng said. "Illegal immigrants and human trafficking are global challenges shared by all members of the international community. China is willing to make active efforts to deal with it together with other countries."In France on Monday, two Romanian truck drivers were arrested after eight Afghans, including two young children, were found suffering hypothermia in the back of a refrigerated truck in French port of Calais at 5 am on Sunday, local time. The arrest was made after the men attempted to drive onto a ferry heading to the UK.