Hospital staff suspended for uploading photos of pop star's medical waste

JJ Lin Junjie Photo: VCG

A hospital in East China suspended staff members for acting improperly and uploading photos of Singaporean pop star JJ Lin Junjie's medical waste on Sunday.Lin checked into the hospital to treat a cold where he was placed on a drip after his performance Saturday night in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province.After he was discharged, online forums spread rumors that medical staff were auctioning the singer's IV bag, needle, and other equipment Lin had used. A video of nurses lying on the singer's bed also circulated.Rumors swelled by Sunday and was one of the most searched topics on Sina Weibo, which prompted Zhenjiang First People's Hospital to issue a statement on its Weibo account.Nurses took photos and videos of the equipment used by the singer and uploaded them on their WeChat accounts as a "star-chasing" activity.Hospital officials issued a statement and said the medical waste was disposed in accordance to regulations.The employees involved were suspended. Officials also said they will strengthen education on working standards, according to the statement."Lying on the bed that Lin used was a violation of professionalism and Lin's privacy, and has been a bad influence. We apologize to Mr Lin and his team," Mao Zhenwei, deputy head of the hospital, told Jiansu Television on Monday.The 11 medical workers involved received six to 12-month suspensions, Mao said.Shen Ting, a local attorney, said the hospital employees violated the singer's privacy as their social media posts revealed his location.Used medical equipment should be disposed of in a timely fashion, and posting photos on social media is a violation of privacy regardless of who created rumors that the items were for sale, Shen told Jiansu Television.Lin's team issued a statement Sunday on their Weibo account, saying they deeply regret the actions of a few employees who disregarded professional ethics and called for a boycott against "starchasing" behavior and violating celebrity privacy.