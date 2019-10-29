West Kowloon border checkpoint officers get first class merit award

The West Kowloon terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link is seen under construction on Sunday. Covering 11 hectares, the West Kowloon terminus is expected to become the world's largest underground railway station upon completion. The 26-kilometer Hong Kong section of the rail link will begin operation in September. Photo: IC

