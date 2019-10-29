Teenager gets 3 years’ detention education for murder

A procurator is teaching children legal knowledge about prevention of juvenile delinquency in Haigang district, Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province on August 7, 2018. Photo: IC

The 13-year-old boy in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province who killed a 10-year-old girl after allegedly attempting to rape her, was sentenced to three years of detention education.Police said the boy, surnamed Cai, who had confessed on Thursday, has been detained for reeducation for three years as his parents failed to discipline him, The Beijing News reported Monday.They confirmed that the killing was just Cai's act and his parents were neither involved in nor aware of it.Amid public outrage over the police's previous announcement that Cai was only given detention without saying the specific time and did not offer more details in time, police said they tried to ensure the public's right to know while also protecting the minor's privacy.They said they have discussed the matter with law experts to make sure the information was accurate.At Thursday's announcement, police said the boy will not face criminal charges as he is under 14, the age of criminal responsibility, which has made a splash on Chinese social media, with netizens calling it unfair and too lenient.Police said the punishment is the severest for minors under current law.A notice on the scope of detention for minors published by the Ministry of Public Security in 1982 said that the longest rehabilitation for minor criminals is three years.It added that those under 14 years old who need to be taken in custody by the government should be submitted to the provincial public security department for approval.Murder-related topics became a hot search of Sina Weibo for four consecutive days. The hashtag "Dalian murder boy was taken into custody for three years" has been viewed more than 400 million times as of press time.However, a majority of netizens claimed the punishment was still too light, with several young women, including some in their 20s, accusing Cai of stalking or molesting them.A resident in the same neighborhood as Cai told news site thepaper.cn on Friday that when she came home from work in spring this year, the boy had followed her to the corridor of her apartment."I did not know who he was at that time. When I looked back, I saw a child's face with a strong body that was more than 170 centimeters tall," the woman said. "I asked him what he wanted but he ran away." She said she thought it was just a kid's prank.Another woman posted a video online, accusing Cai of masturbating on the bus beside her while seeing her skirt.These charges deepen netizens' shock and panic. "The dead girl is not the only victim. When he leaves the reeducation center three years from now, he might continue to hurt others," one Sina Weibo user said.The girl's parents vowed to appeal.