US presence at Second CIIE grows, showing China’s appeal

A view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the second China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, on Tuesday Photo: VCG

Companies from the US will have the largest exhibition area among all participating countries and regions in the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) next week, with 192 US enterprises set to attend.Experts said these figures show that China's market has great appeal for American companies and the economic connections between China and the US are deeply integrated and hard to segregate.The second CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. More than 3,000 enterprises from more than 150 countries and regions are set to attend. "A total of 192 firms are from the US, up 18 percent year-on-year, with the largest exhibition area," a Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) senior official, Ren Hongbin, said at a press conference on Tuesday.US-based manufacturing and technology giant Honeywell is expanding its exhibition area this year. "In the first CIIE last year, we made great achievements in just five days, which prompted us to actively participate in the second expo," Lu Rong, vice president of the communications department of the Honeywell Asia High Growth Region, told the Global Times.At last year's CIIE, Honeywell demonstrated its technology and signed 17 agreements with Chinese enterprises, said Lu. "Our exhibition area will be tripled," Lu noted, without disclosing exact details.US-based multinational DuPont has registered an exhibition booth of 400 square meters, and it noted that the CIIE is an important platform for the company to make its first appearance in the Chinese market with the latest products on its whole business chain, according to a statement sent to the Global Times.DuPont also plans to release a limited edition of an ultra-light suitcase at the expo, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China."The increasing number of US companies coming to the CIIE shows that the Chinese market maintains great attraction for them," said Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing.The economies of China and the US have become deeply integrated, Bai said, adding that China has attached great importance to this situation, and the expo could be beneficial to both sides.The establishment of the CIIE was a major decision from China, aiming to promote a new round of opening-up and launching a major initiative to open its market to the world, Wang Bingnan, vice minister of commerce, said at the press conference.The CIIE brings multiple, tangible benefits, including business contracts and a platform for countries and enterprises to expand their markets, said Bai.With comprehensive support for the holding of the CIIE, China does not only participate in economic globalization but also contributes to it, Bai noted.