Police amend rules to seek videos from public to catch traffic violators

A police officer shows the traffic robot police to the audience in Handan, North China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday. Photo: IC

An amendment to the national traffic regulation will allow the police to use photos and videos provided by residents as evidence against traffic violators.China's Ministry of Public Security released the draft amendment on Monday to further standardize and optimize the procedure to handle traffic violations, the Beijing News reported on Monday.Many netizens welcomed the move, saying that this will serve as a stronger deterrent to those who break traffic law."I don't even care about rewards. Illegal parking causes traffic jams and this is what bothers me. I've wanted to report such cases a long time ago," according to a comment on Sina Weibo.Media reports noted that some Chinese cities have already been using this method aside from traffic cameras and police officers, as residents who submit evidence could be rewarded.Shanghai, which was one of the first places to adopt the practice, has a reporting platform and smart phone application, in which users can upload videos and photos to report traffic violations, the report said.Tianjin's regulation took effect in May. Reporting actions like running through a red light and wrong-way driving could see a reward of 20 yuan ($2.80), and reporting the intentional covering or use of fake license plates is worth 100 yuan, the report said.Other cities with similar rules include Beijing and Jinan, the capital of East China's Shangdong Province. Beijing has been using clues available on social media to find vehicles that break traffic rules for many years, the Beijing News said.Some netizens, however, are concerned that the amended rules could yield negative results."What if this becomes an easy way to blackmail people? For example, the person who took a photo could reach out to the traffic violator first and extort money; otherwise, he will hand the evidence to the police," some of them said.