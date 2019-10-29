US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Members of the Afghan security force take part in an operation in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan, May 25, 2019. Fighting rages across the war-torn country and clashes between security forces and Taliban have been continuing since early April when the Taliban launched an annual rebel offensive. (Xinhua/Mohammad Jan Aria)

The US has welcomed China's proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents.The Taliban last week said that China invited a delegation to talks in Beijing, the second such meeting after a dialogue in Qatar in July that was co-­arranged with Germany.Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy on Afghan peace, met with his colleagues from China, Russia and Pakistan last week in Moscow, where the four countries renewed support for a "comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement."The four countries "welcomed the Chinese proposal to host the next intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing," said a joint statement released on Monday by the US.The talks will include "a wide range of political figures" including "representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, other Afghan leaders and the Taliban," it said.There was, however, some confusion about when the talks might take place.The Taliban last week said the conference would happen on October 29-30, but on Monday an insurgent spokesman denied a report that said a Taliban delegation was in Beijing.The Chinese government also failed to confirm the talks when asked at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, but said it would support an "Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.""China is willing to provide facilitation and assistance to promote the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, including internal Afghan dialogue and negotiation, on the basis of respect for the wishes of all parties," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.The Taliban have refused to negotiate formally with the Kabul government, but the Beijing and Doha gatherings are seen as fostering dialogue and planting the seeds of an eventual brokered solution.