UK opposition party agrees to Dec election

Photo taken on February 26 shows anti-Brexit demonstrators gather in front of the Palace of Westminster while waving the EU and UK flags to protest Brexit in London. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's Labor Party, made a speech in Coventry on Feb 26, committing his party to supporting a customs union with the EU. Photo: VCG

Britain was on course for a December election on Tuesday ­after the main opposition Labour Party said it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan.Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said, "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a 'no deal' Brexit being off the table." He said the decision by EU leaders on Monday to delay Brexit to January 31, 2020 meant that "for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.""We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen," he said.