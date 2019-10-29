California fires hit wine country

Wade Hoefer, the artist-in-residence at Soda Rock Winery, poses for a portrait among the remains of the winery lost to the Kincade Fire and beneath "Lord Snort," a steel sculpture of a boar and one of the only structures left standing on the property off Highway 128 in Healdsburg, California on Tuesday. California's governor declared a state-wide emergency on Monday as a wind-fueled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region. Photo: AFP