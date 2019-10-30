Protesters around the world rely on social media to incite anti-government movements

○ Social media, which had fueled Arab Spring, now plays a major role in mobilizing youngsters worldwide, organizing them to join anti-government protests○ Hong Kong becomes the teacher in passing by protest tactics to other places, helping escalate the violence○ Widespread hateful content on internet needs to be regulated, as social media is not a lawless place

A group of black-clad protesters in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, on August 22 Photo: Cui Meng/ GT

Miquel, a high school student from Tarragona, northeastern Spain's Catalonia region, traveled to Barcelona, capital city of Catalonia, to join an anti-government protest on October 21, when young protesters chanted out slogans like "Free Catalonia!" and "Down with fascism!"The teenager regularly uses social networks such as Facebook and Telegram, where he and his classmates get updates about protests."My friends, my classmates, they all use Telegram. Sometimes, there are videos and messages about Hong Kong protests on it," he said, referring to the popular encrypted messaging app used by demonstrators around the world to organize rallies, which could hide personal information like phone numbers to dodge police.Video footage showing a black-clad protester fly kicking a Hong Kong police officer has circulated widely on their Telegram chat groups in Catalan, Miquel noted. "I believe there are tactics that Hong Kong protesters teach people here in Catalonia," he added.From Hong Kong to Lebanon, protesters around the world are relying on social network platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and Instagram to organize activities, share information, coordinate operations, and even spread hateful messages toward governments and local police.

During Catalan pro-independence protests in Barcelona on October 21, the journalists' cameras were aimed at demonstrators. Photo: Zhao Tingjing/ GT Social media rebellion

Reporters' cameras in Hong Kong focused on the city's police during a riot on July 27 in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. Photo: Zhao Tingjing/ GT Boundaries needed