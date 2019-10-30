Inter Milan hang on for win at Brescia after Lukaku strike

Photo: VCG

A stunning strike by Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a 2-1 win at Brescia on Tuesday although they had to cling on for three points in the face of heavy pressure from the promoted side.Inter went ahead midway through the first half with a fortuitous goal from Lautaro Martinez, whose shot deflected off defender Andrea Cistana, before Lukaku score with a stinging drive just past the hour mark.Milan Skriniar's own goal in the 76th minute brought a feisty Brescia right back into the game and ensured a nervy finale for the visitors.Inter took early control and went ahead after 23 minutes. Martinez tried his luck from 25 meters, the ball hit Cistana's outstretched leg and looped over helpless debutant goalkeeper Enrico Alfonso who was stranded.Brescia, who are 18th in the 20-team table with seven points, were far more aggressive after the break and the complexion of the game changed completed.Home striker Mario Balotelli, facing his old club, had a low shot turned around the post by Samir Handanovic and the Slovenian goalkeeper also did well to block Alfredo ­Donnarumma's close range effort.But, in a rare break upfield, Inter snatched a second in the 63rd minute as Lukaku collected the ball near the touchline, cut inside and blasted a shot into the net from 25 meters, the Belgian's seventh league goal of season.