Retrial begins in South Korea for confidante of ex-president

A new bribery trial opened Wednesday for the former confidante of ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye in connection with the sprawling scandal that brought down her friend, media reported.Choi Soon-sil - who became close to Park through her father, a shadowy religious figure - received a 20-year prison term last year for using her presidential connections to force companies including Samsung to donate to foundations she controlled, among other charges. But the Supreme Court in August sent both their cases, along with several others, back to the Seoul High Court for ­retrials, saying there had been errors in the judgements.In her first court appearance in court in 14 months, Choi, 63, denied the accusations, claiming she did not play an influential role in the Park government but only "helped" her longtime friend while "living an ordinary life.""I can vow to the heavens I didn't know any of the ­companies," she was quoted as saying by the Yonhap News Agency, adding, "I was not in any way a secret power behind the throne."Her defense team requested former president Park be summoned as a witness in the next hearing.No date has yet been set for the retrial of Park, who is ­serving a 25-year jail term after being convicted last year of bribery and abuse of power charges.