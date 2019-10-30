US urged to stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Taiwan-related bills

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council

The provocative Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act that is set for review on Wednesday at the US House of Representatives is essentially symbolic and passing the bill will make no difference other than the US shooting its own feet again, Chinese observers said on Wednesday.The overwhelming international trend of severing "diplomatic ties" with the island of Taiwan and switching diplomatic recognition to China based on the one-China principle is irreversible, they noted.Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council reiterated on Wednesday that China resolutely opposes US interference in Taiwan and the country's internal affairs by passing a series of so-called Taiwan-related bills, as the US House of Representatives is expected to review the so-called "TAIPEI Act."Ma made the statement during a Wednesday press conference when asked to comment on the likely passing of the TAIPEI Act, which stipulates the US government will take active measures to support the island of Taiwan, reinforcing the unofficial US ties with the island.A previous version of the bill was passed by the US Senate on Tuesday and was scheduled to be reviewed Wednesday by the House of Representatives.The Taiwan authorities' pursuit of "diplomatic ties" is nothing but daydreaming and will never happen, Ma told the media on Wednesday.The bill states that the US government should consider increasing "its economic, security, and diplomatic engagement with nations that have demonstrably strengthened, enhanced or upgraded relations with Taiwan" and reduce those with nations "that take serious or significant actions to undermine Taiwan.""The bill itself showcases US congressmen's arrogance and ignorance of the world major trend," said Xin Qiang, deputy director of the center for US studies at Fudan University in Shanghai on Wednesday."The small number of nations that remain 'diplomatic relations' with the island would continue to choose to turn to mainland for the sake of their own interests, regardless of US empty coercion on paper. Such trend, as proven, would never be reversed."The US mulling of the bill came after two more nations that used to hold "diplomatic relations" with the island of Taiwan - the Solomon Islands and Kiribati - have established formal ties with the Chinese mainland at the end of September.Xin told the Global Times "The bill itself is more of symbolic meaning without real effects, simply a congress move to pressure the execution branch, and to what extent it would be practiced by the US government's executive branch awaits further observation."The US Congress passing the bill is essentially shooting its own feet again and would harm its international image, Xin asserted.It would "go against the basic principle of international law as it interferes with other nation's internal affairs," Xin said, "and it exposes the US double standard in only allowing itself to hold diplomatic ties with China, while stopping others choosing to do so. And passing without practicing would further reveal the US power decline worldwide."The island of Taiwan has lost seven "allies" since 2016 when Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen was elected to office.A Chinese observer said the US bill would achieve the effect of bolstering Taiwan's capability of securing its remaining "allies," noting that "the cross-Straits relations have for some time not for the US to decide, and it is totally up to the mainland which holds absolutely military advantage over the Taiwan side and sees addressing the Taiwan question as its core interests rather than a pawn or negotiation bargain to play at wills."Ma the spokesperson also warned that "the current Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party administration is playing along with the US as it uses the 'Taiwan card,' which will only harm cross-Straits peace, and undermine the interests of compatriots on both sides, especially those from Taiwan."Xin also said that the Taiwan DPP administration might take such development of US "rewards of goodwills," to use the bill as vote-bait in upcoming island election, but they must be aware that they are far from being capable to "play US card," otherwise the pro-secession path they take would only backfire on them, further damaging the prosperity and interests of the island.