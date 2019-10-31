Scenery of red leaves on mountain in China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/31 20:48:47

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows scenery of red leaves on a mountain in Luoning County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows scenery of red leaves on a mountain in Luoning County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows scenery of red leaves on a mountain in Luoning County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

A tourist takes photo of red leaves on a mountain in Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus