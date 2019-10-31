Pilot goes through pre-flight procedures at midnight

A pilot sitting in the cockpit of his J-10 fighter jet goes through pre-flight procedures in preparation for a midnight air combat flight training exercise conducted by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on October 24, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)





A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis onto the runway during a midnight air combat flight training exercise on October 24, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)









A ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals a J-10 fighter jet to taxi into its aircraft shelter after a midnight air combat flight training exercise on October 24, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)



