No tongue wagging please, age can’t prevent motherhood

The doctor delivers the new-born baby girl to her 68-year-old father at the hospital in Zaozhuang, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: IC

The 67-year-old woman who recently gave birth is not too old to be a grandmother but certainly beyond her age to be a mother.Although rare, there are always cases that baffle doctors. News of the 67-year-old retiree who conceived naturally and gave birth to a baby girl making her the oldest mother in China resembles the case of an Indian woman who had twin girls through in vitro fertilization (IVF) at the age of 73. While one would regard the birth as a true miracle which is a gift of god, others would find it bizarre and reckless. Such views are shared strongly by the couple's adult children who threatened to sever ties if the child was born. Their newborn sister is 18 years younger to their son. The traditional concept of seniority in the family has been challenged.Fertility and reproduction, although personal, is often thrown into the limelight due to its correlation with a nation's overall fertility rate and family planning. Calling the decision to give birth immoral and indecent is pushing it a bit too far since that is someone else's business and decision. Health of the mother, the risk she faces, the dangers of childbirth at such an old age and whether both parents will be around to care of the child are issues that I was concerned about. The 67-year-old did encounter health complications from abnormal liver and kidney function as the due date approached. It would be most tragic if death occurred as a result of this. Moreover, the thought of both parents not being able to see the child celebrate her 20th birthday is a sad one as well as the pressure and family strain experienced as a result of the huge age gap between the siblings.Some would say that this is a very irresponsible act and also a selfish one while others say that at least no abortion was involved. There is never truly an absolute right or wrong.I support the control over one's reproduction rights. What I don't like hearing are tragic events that could have been avoided since childbirth is no easy task and equally- if one leaves behind a child.There are a few scenarios which occur to me: those who have lost their only child such as the case of the mother whose 19-year-old firefighter son died after a mission went wrong. And also, older women who wish to try and have a second child after the revocation of the one-child policy. Although some may see the second child as a gender selection attempt, having parents who are hopefully around to look after the child would be beneficial for the child's development. Statistically, women in the world are having babies at a far later age than generations before them. Britain-based data showed that there was a 150 percent increase in women over the age of 40 having children between 1994 and 2010.I'm weary about how offensive it would be when people have to deal with incursions into their personal life. Why don't you have kids? Why did you have kids at such an old age? Well, very politely none of your business.Parenthood is no easy task. Be cautious about it and don't just head into this thinking that it is easy as one needs to have financial backing or a child will solve whatever tension there may be in the family or a child would prove to the world that one is normal and having a son would add greater value to one's life. On the other hand, IVF and fertility cannot be bought that easily. Nothing is easy regardless of how old one is when she becomes a mum or how they conceive, as long as the child is able to receive proper care and both parents are able to see their offspring grow into adulthood.May the 67-year-old mother and her husband live to see their gift from heaven grow into adulthood.The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn