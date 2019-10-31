No rush for China to cut rates: experts

Photo: IC

China is in no hurry to relax its monetary policy on a broad scale, as existing settings are sufficient to maintain stable GDP growth in the short term, experts said Thursday.The comments followed a cut in US interest rates. On Wednesday (US time), the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced it will lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 1.5-1.75 percent, given "the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures," according to a statement on the Fed website.Hours after the Fed's decision, many countries and regions announced interest rate cuts in lock-step with the US. Brazil cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 5 percent.A technical recession is driving authorities and banks in Hong Kong to cut benchmark rates. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on the same day it will adjust its base rate down to 2 percent, cutting the rate by the same amount as the US.HSBC cut its best lending rate by 12.5 bps to 5.0 percent, the first cut since 2008. Standard Chartered trimmed its best rate by the same amount to 5.25 percent.The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, skipped open market operations for the third day in a row on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the market.Although there is no doubt that many countries will adopt an easier monetary policy in the low-interest rate global environment, China will maintain a neutral but slightly loose monetary policy to preserve more "policy space" for future growth, Wan Zhe, chief economist with China National Gold Group Corp, told Global Times on Thursday.Many economies face downward pressure in part due to uncertainties brought about by US protectionism. In the latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF adjusted its global growth forecast down to 3.0 percent for 2019, its lowest since 2008-09.Against this backdrop, Ming Ming, an analyst with Citic Securities, said in a note that China is not in a hurry to ease monetary policy, as it wishes to maintain the long-term effectiveness of common tools.If domestic GDP growth can reach the national target, the quality of economic growth should be given much more priority over the actual number, the note said."The fourth quarter may be an important opportunity to assess China's monetary policy," it said.The Institute of Industrial Economics of China Academy of Social Sciences forecast on Thursday that China's economic growth will stand at 6.2 percent this year, falling into the government's growth target range of 6-6.5 percent for 2019.Although China's economy is still resilient - with vibrant markets and robust demand - the country still needs to boost market-oriented reform, as the effectiveness of policy has become key for China's economic growth and upgrading, Wan said."Take interest rates, for example. When monetary policy might not be sufficiently accommodative, the liquidity released by the central bank can't be funneled into certain companies due to the absence of a smooth transmission system in the market. Hence, the supply-side distortion weakens the efficiency and effectiveness of policies," she explained.Liu Feng, chief economist at China Galaxy Securities, shared Wan's view, saying that "Monetary policy isn't a miracle cure."A loose fundraising environment to help small companies raise capital is more urgently needed to maintain stable GDP growth amid the diminishing marginal utility of monetary tools, he said.Given the task of stabilizing economic growth, there is still policy space for the PBC to cut banks' requirement reserve ratios and adjust downward the rate on the central bank's medium-term lending facility, read a Bank of Communications note on Thursday.