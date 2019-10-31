Emerging skills popular among Chinese professionals: report

Job seekers are seen on a job fair in Zibo City, East China's Shandong Province, February 12, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. Photo:Xinhua

The most popular emerging skills in 2019 in China are mostly concentrated in the digital economy-related fields, such as cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and blockchain, showing that China is vigorously promoting these industries, a report released by LinkedIn, one of the world's largest professional networking platforms, showed on Thursday.Among the top 10 emerging skills, there are also some non-technical skills that stand out, such as compliance and risk management, the report said, indicating that emerging industry supervision has increased, amid the uncertainties of the market.Also, the rise of the artificial intelligence, automation and robotics industries has driven the demand for "hard skills" in technology, while "soft skills" such as creativity, adaptability, cooperation and time management capabilities can also help employees adapt to new positions, the report said.How to recruit high-quality digital talent, analyze talent data and transform it into business insights, and adapt the organizational capabilities of human resources departments have become vital for the digital transformation of enterprises, the report said.In the past two decades, the emergence of technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things has also pushed Chinese society into a new era of the digital economy.A report released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed that China's digital economy has reached 31.3 trillion yuan ($4.44 trillion), accounting for 34.8 percent of GDP. The country has also continuously introduced policy measures to promote the development of the digital economy.Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the important role that blockchain plays in technological innovation and industrial transformation and called for more efforts in the development and application of the technology during a meeting in Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported recently.