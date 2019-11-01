3rd BRICS media photo exhibition kicks off in Sao Paulo

Co-chairmen of the BRICS Media Forum cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

RELATED ARTICLES: BRICS set up new institutional branch to strengthen cooperation on ICT

The third edition of the BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition opened on Wednesday, with the presence of media representatives from the group's member countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.Dozens of photographs on display from 15 mainstream media organizations from the five countries showcased the economic and social development, scientific and technological progress, people-to-people exchange, natural beauty, and cooperation results of the BRICS countries.The exhibition, under the theme of "Shining BRICS, Shared Future," was jointly organized by China's Xinhua News Agency and Brazil's CMA Group."The smiling faces and historical moments captured in these photos reflect the 'BRICS spirit' of openness, inclusiveness, cooperation and win-win," said He Ping, Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency at the opening ceremony of the event.They record the hardworking spirit and lives of those living in BRICS countries, and display the solidarity of emerging market economies and developing countries in seeking common development, he said.In unity BRICS countries stand ready to embrace the second "golden decade" of development, He said."With our joint efforts, BRICS media organizations will further enhance communication and coordination and jointly tell the new and exciting stories of BRICS cooperation," added He.Jose Sanchez, president of the CMA Group, said that he believed the joint work of the BRICS media organizations will further promote cooperation and development among BRICS countries.More than 100 representatives from BRICS media organizations attended the event's opening ceremony at the Cultural Center of Sao Paulo. The event was part of the fourth BRICS Media Forum.The first and second BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibitions were held in Beijing in June 2017 and in Cape Town in South Africa in July 2018.