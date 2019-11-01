China solicits public opinions on six draft laws

Photo:Xinhua

China has started to solicit public opinions on six draft laws recently reviewed at the bimonthly session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.The draft laws include the draft revisions to the law on the protection of minors and to the law on the prevention of juvenile delinquency, the draft of the marriage and family section of the civil code after the third reading, the draft law on community corrections after the second reading, the draft revision to the forest law after the second reading and the draft revision to the archives law.The draft laws have been made public on the website of the NPC. The public can log on to www.npc.gov.cn to raise their opinions or post their opinions to the legislative affairs commission of the NPC Standing Committee before November 29.The draft revision to the minors protection law made positive responses to issues concerning minors, such as family guardianship, campus safety and internet addiction, and met the practical needs in the work on minors protection.The draft revision to the juvenile delinquency prevention law adequately handled the law's coordination with other relevant laws, encouraged the participation of social forces and specified rectification measures.The draft of the marriage and family section of the civil code after the third reading added a new clause that families shall establish good family traditions and carry forward family virtues.The draft revision of the archives law aims to ensure the secure storage and effective use of digital archive resources.